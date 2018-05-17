Introducing Baha





Baha is an up and coming artist residing in Sacramento, Ca. He and his family moved to the United States in 1996 from Iran. He hustled for the bag and keeps it longer than most seasoned rappers. It is said you must have over a 700 credit score just to smoke with him, and even then there’s a waiting list. With an international hustle, there isn’t much you can tell him! Thank you EVERYTHING’S TOP SECRET B****! #SoldYourBitchHerWhipTho

Twitter: Bahaisofficial

Instagram: official_baha

OfficialBaha.com