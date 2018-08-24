Ingredients found in Body Slim Down Garcinia

Body Slim Down is clear from the product name and packaging that the main ingredient is Garcinia Cambogia.When you look at Garcinia Cambogia products like this you will need to check what percentage HCA has been used.This percentage shows us the quality of the Garcinia used.

While there is no label available, the small image of the product does state that 60% HCA has been used, which is the percentage we would recommend.This is a good sign that this is a quality product, unfortunately with no label there is no way of knowing if there are any other ingredients found in this product, or what their dosages are.