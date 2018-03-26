Inflameze & How It Can Help Your Joints

Baking soda is a tried and tested remedy for brushing teeth and combating bad breath. Since baking soda is used to get rid of odors in the refrigerator and is also sprinkled on carpets before vacuuming for the same reason, it has a similar effect of halitosis. PuraTHRIVE Liposomal Turmeric Nowadays there are many brands of toothpaste with added baking soda, so you can get the benefits of both the toothpaste and the baking soda in one.

When you eat healthy food, you can get rid of bad odors. You must chew all your food properly and if, instead of junk food like candy, chips and cookies, you have fresh vegetables and fruits which are high in fiber and acids, these, too, help in preventing plaque build up and consequently bad breath. Use mint to rinse the mouth or chew some basil or parsley to get rid of bad smells. To keep your gums healthy have a sufficient quantity of citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, lemon, lime, as also guavas and pomegranates because they contain large quantities of Vitamin C. If you massage your gums with a blend of salt, pepper, turmeric and sesame oil, it will also help in keeping your gums firm and healthy. An effective mouthwash or gargle can be made with from of wintergreen leaves.

An easy and effective home remedy is a using hydrogen peroxide mixed with water as a rinse for your mouth -- this kills the bacteria because it oxygenates your mouth. If you do not have access to peroxide at least use plain water which will help get rid of food debris. Otherwise the food debris will attract bacteria which cause bad breath.

Because vegetarians do not eat animal protein and fat, their diets are lower in saturated fats and trans fat as also cholesterol. Vegan diets also have a higher fiber component when compared to non-vegetarian diets. This is the reason that vegans and vegetarians are less likely to suffer from bad breath. Since the bad breath causing bacteria live on protein, and vegetarians eat a diet which is higher in fruits and vegetables, they have less chances of developing a chronic bad breath problem than those whose main diet consists of meat and is high protein in nature