Meditation is essentially pectoral to the brain. This brain exercise has demonstrated cognitive and mental health benefits, including Outback Vision Protocol improving memory, reducing stress, improving mood, increasing concentration and attention, better performance at work, and hippocampal growth.

Even meditating for the simple fact 2 minutes regularly can be beneficial.

While chess makes your brain more alert and active, craft hobbies such as sewing and carpentry are great exercises for the brain as well. These hobbies reduce the risk of brain fog, rapid mental deterioration and depression.

https://www.supplementschoice.com/outback-vision-protocol/