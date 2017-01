Blackcore Edge This wonder herb increases immunity and provides energy to the body to help carry out its day-to-day functions. Its main function is that of being used as an aphrodisiac or sex enhancer. It further strengthens the reproductive system. Since Shillelagh Blackcore Edge increases the growth of proteins, along with developing the movement of calcium, magnesium and phosphorus in the body, it results in increased energy and strength.

https://www.prohealthguides.com/blackcore-edge/