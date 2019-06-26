Botanica Pure Keto I open and close1 2 and 1 and 2 1 and 2 and 1 and 2 1 2 1 2 1 and 2 remembering bend your leg back come we have it Botanica Pure Keto I open and close small leaps drawing a circle to one side and the other 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 and 8 the other side the same we are left very little we are deceiving this is done we have it we go for the last exercises to change it opens the knees and I rise and under back straight accompanies the movement with the arms long and down long and down shoulders back straight back hold here Botanica Pure Keto 12 and the last down I stay rocking towards one knee and towards another do not go up you have to keep here hold on do not go up and hold have 8 hold 7 6 5 4 and thomas 3 2 and 1 cortitos 30 seconds here work notes because that's good do not go up and hold 8 7 6 5 hold a little more 4 3 2 and 1 up I touch knee.

https://www.healthyfigures.org/botanica-pure-keto/