Coffee Makers Reviews May I do with the percolator You can boil eggs in it boil wieners or small ears of corn or keep it full of hot water to make instant tea coffee or hot a chocolate bar. What individuals consider might not realize is that there is a lot more to a stainlesssteel coffee maker then just another pretty appearance. There are specifically two key advantages Adore about a stainlesssteel maker versus my old regular plastic glass carafe coffee manufacturer. https://www.healthsupreviews.com/coffee-makers-reviews/