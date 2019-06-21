https://www.healthsuperclub.com/krygen-xl/

Krygen XL UK If the vibrator is watertight, can it be cleaned in a dishwasher? You can do this if the penis is made of silicone and does not have a battery. Then you can calmly wash the toy in the dishwasher or boiling water. But remember that you should never put battery or electrically powered devices into the water. If the medium I chose to take care of a toy contains a lot of Nonoxynol-9, does it harm my health? In no case. On the contrary, this substance will perfectly disinfect your intimate devices, and kill all the microbes, but it will not have a negative impact on you. After washing, rinse the toy thoroughly, so you protect yourself from sexually transmitted infections. If I have very sensitive skin, is it possible to use detergents and antibacterial agents for the care of sex toys? In such a case, how should I clean and disinfect intimate devices? In such a situation, silicone toys are best for you, which can be boiled if they do not have a battery, and this material is the most allergic. If you disinfect the device in this way, then additional processing will not be necessary. I have only one sexual partner - this is my spouse. Do we need to use a condom for sexual pleasures using intimate toys? Gel, rubber and latex are the hardest, porous and coarse materials that are poorly susceptible to disinfection. In order to fully protect yourself when using them, it is better to use a condom, which not only protects you from infections, but also increases the life of the toy itself, but this if you alternate the anal and vaginal opening. Moreover, if you use a condom, then you will not need additional lubrication, because the condom has already been processed. Nowadays, modern shops for adults are crammed with all sorts of sexual goods, that is, they can boast with an abundance of sex toys, so when you choose your eyes! Surely not many people can step over their shyness and go to such a store, well, and if anyone did it, it starts to randomly miss everything, even without thinking whether this toy is needed and what problems may arise with the ecology of the body after using either kind of sexual items. Of course, the sex industry is developing rapidly, and therefore, is not deprived of Chinese medicine.

https://www.healthsuperclub.com/krygen-xl/