https://www.foodiespanda.com/tevida-canada/

The ministry is in charge of planning, formulating policies, monitoring and implementing power projects, processing of projects for investment decision, and enacting legislation with regards to power generation, distribution, and transmission. In order to attract foreign investments into the power industry of India, the government has announced several policies and has taken initiatives from time to time. The most important amongst all the policies announced by the government is the enactment of the Electricity Act. The act was enacted in 2003. The act mainly aims to solidify the existing laws relating to the generation, distribution, transmission, and trading of electricity, promote healthy competition among companies in the power sector of India; and ensure that there is a supply of electricity to every nook and corner of the country. The Electricity Act also aims to rationalize electricity charges, promote efficient and environmentally favorable policies.