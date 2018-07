Rock Hard Bull diet and conduct Rock pythons are carnivorous. these non-venomous snakes kill their prey with the aid of constriction. They feed on all styles of rodents, antelopes, monkeys, deer, fruit bats, lizards or even crocodiles. inside a minute they kill the prey and hold close whole in their frame. they also consume.

https://www.bluesupplement.com/rock-hard-bull/