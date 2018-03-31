PearlEssence The most precious pearls are the large, perfectly round pearls. They are rare and are therefore highly valued. Usually the shape of a pearl decides as to which jewellery item it is suited for. Teardrop-shaped pearls are used in pendants and earrings. Irregular shaped pearls are often used in necklaces. The variety of designs in pearl jewelry is innumerable.Pearls are found in eight basic shapes: round, semi-round, button, drop, pear, oval, baroque, and ringed. Perfectly round pearls are the rarest and most expensive, and are generally used in necklaces, or strings of pearls.

https://www.bluesupplement.com/pearlessence/