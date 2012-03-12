Max Power XL found myself newly separated from my husband and alone in a new apartment. My husband got custody of my cattle dog, by default. I didn't have the heart to confine Casey to an apartment where he would be left alone all day when he was used to having a big yard and two other dogs for company. After a few months I just couldn't take being without a dog anymore and went looking at the local humane society. I found Max a six month old bull terrier pit bull mix who had fallen asleep playing with his Jolly Ball. It was love at first sight.

https://www.bluesupplement.com/max-power-xl/

https://www.diigo.com/user/bisharatshah630/b/473699349