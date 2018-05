Keto Tone Shark Tank whereby "a different enzyme" than the one described above cannot break down milk sugar. When this happens, the undigested milk sugar bypasses absorption in the small intestine and travels down to the large intestine where bacteria and yeast say, "Yippee, beer and pretzel time!" and have a party on the front lawn of the large intestine.

https://www.bluesupplement.com/keto-tone-shark-tank/