Garcinia Xtra The other problem is that many of the weight loss pill on the market today are really no good, and many of them contain ingredients that have either not been proven to work, or simply does not work at all. Lets take Citrus Aurantium, or Bitter Orange as it is better known, it is said to be the industry’s brand new secret weapon, and is said to take over the reigns from Ephedra since its ban. The only problem with that is that this new herbal extract has not been proven in any studies to be a weight loss remedy, and neither has it been proven in use, and what is worse is that it carries the side effects of Ephedra, a quick increase of blood pressure.

https://www.bluesupplement.com/garcinia-xtra/