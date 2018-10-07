keto shred diet Ideas for menus to follow in agreement with this Keto Diet Menu n ° 1: Morning : one or two avocados + 2 boiled eggs + mate + a herbal tea of thyme, rosemary or ginger-lemon + a handful of almonds. Lunch : a glass of water + 3 fillets of mackerel steamed and drizzled with lemon juice + a leek fondue prepared with a tablespoon of coconut oil and a spice coffee (optional) + a square of dark chocolate + a tea with cinnamon. Dinner : a cream of asparagus + a teaspoon of psyllium + a yogurt with chia seeds + anise tea (or fennel).

https://trynutra9.com/keto-shred-diet/