ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

https://supplementch3mistry.com/phallyx/

Phallyx Male Enhancement  Angelina Jolie is quoted in Phallyx too, “making” one ridiculous, hair raising and cringe-worthy comment after the other, complete with bad grammar and limited vocabulary.

 

Obviously, this bit is advertised as having been covered by Fox news, CNN, Yahoo, AOL and Doctor Oz too, among others.

 

In reality, there’s probably an attempt there too, to ensure Phallyx is seem like the post itself is hosted by Fox News.

 

 

It also has to be noted that some of these comments are focused on the muscle-building characteristics of Phallyx Male Enhancement, and not on the ED-angle.

https://supplementch3mistry.com/phallyx/

Views: 1

Reply to This

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2