studies are mixed for the most part and the evidence discovered is insufficient to show any claim of danger. Herbal Laxatives Holistic Bliss Keto Organic laxatives are mostly used to help relieve constipation and bowel issues though some dieters claim that they can also function as herbal products. Water makes up almost 80% of the body weight and natural laxatives assist eliminate any .For More Info : https://suppleement.com/holistic-bliss-keto/