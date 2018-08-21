https://southbeachdietmenuplan.weebly.com/

South Beach Diet GLYCEMIC INDEX The glycemic Index measures a food's effect on blood glucose amounts. If you're dieting, calorie consumption count a lot more than the types of meals in what you eat, a U. S. Department of Agriculture-Tufts University study shows. Low glycemic index foods generally have less of an impact on blood glucose levels. People who eat a good complete large amount of low glycemic index food generally have lower total surplus fat levels. A glycemic index of 50 and below ideally. Also, it is a good idea to eat a protein with vegatables.

