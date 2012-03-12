Mira Essence moisturizing substances. it's also packed plenty of antioxidants. Silica - Is a herbal mineral observed in Clay and granite. it's miles used in skin products to take in oil or moisture. it may also be used as a thickening agent. Sodium Benzoate - Is sincerely a salt that is used as a preservative in many pores and skin care formulation. it's miles derived from benzoic Acid. Sodium Carbomer - Is a mix of carbomer and sodium that is used as a movie forming agent and also as a stabilizer. Sodium Chloride - is also known as desk salt. it is able to be used as an abrasive aspect in frame washes and facial scrubs. Sodium Citrate - it's far used as a preservative element and additionally has the potential to balance the pH of a pores and skin care product. Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate - Comes from the oil of coconuts. it's miles especially.

https://pilpedia.com/mira-essence/