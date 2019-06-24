Cardio Training: By far the best exercises to the journey of weight loss for women. Cardio is an aerobic form of exercise that involves your heart working more to pump blood which therefore will burn more calories besides keeping your heart strong. Whether it is floor or step aerobics, cycling, skipping, treadmill walking or elliptical trainer, Keto Charge Plus cardio exercises are an effective way of burning calories but remember that over-training can lead to injury and even make you hit weight loss plateau which is difficult to break. Running: Running is an excellent cardio exercises. Running with proper hydration can help you shed that extra weight by burning serious calories. A 60 kg person can easily burn 300 calories in 30 minutes.

https://pillsa.com/keto-charge/