Prolonged stress and long-term stress can be damaging to the health. It challenges the immune system leaving an individual prone to flu, colds and allergies but also is implicated in more of serious health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke, mental illness, and adrenal gland exhaustion. Are you someone who gets colds on the holiday? 5g Male It is not the destructive effects of the viruses that result in the cold symptoms. It is a result of how strongly the immune system reacts to them. In other words, a really bad cold actually shows strong immune system, rather than the weak one. In some of the cases, when stressed, the immune system is just too weak to put up a fight so that you do not get many of the cold symptoms though an infection is present. As soon as the stress stops - like having a holiday, you might then get a full-on cold.