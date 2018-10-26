https://noomdietplan.com/

The Polish Society of Dietetics reminds:

A healthy snack is one that contains a lot of vitamins, minerals and other bioactive compounds positively affecting our health, but at the same time has a low energy value.

Healthy snacks: crisps from baked or dried vegetables and fruits

Dried carrot or beetroot chips can be bought in most large stores. For those who prefer sweet taste, there are versions made of apples and bananas. These types of chips are prepared without the addition of fat, so they are much healthier than traditional crisps fried on unhealthy hardened palm oil . They also have fewer calories - about 300 kcal / 100 g, and fried potato chips about 500 kcal / 100 g. You can also prepare baked vegetable chips at home:

