ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

https://newsletterforhealth.com/

newsletterforhealth Michi's Ladder is a five tiered chart, that ranks foods from the best (tier one) down to the worst (tier 5). They say if you eat only foods from tiers one and two you will have an ideal diet strategy. I don't know who "they" are, but looking at the chart it sounds right. It is more liberal than the all veggie diet strategy. You will discover this chart quickly by doing a Google search for "Michi's ladder". • So I stuck the Michi's Ladder chart on my fridge and tried to pick foods from the top every time I had a food or snack food. • I can now personally vouch for the whole Alkalinity argument. I now have vibrant power, I have lost unwanted weight, I don't experience like I need a nap every after noon like I used to , and at the age of 40 I am competing with the young guys in my Triathlons and basketball games. And I was able to do it without giving up my public life! Riding practice is not confining soon enough, rate.

 https://newsletterforhealth.com/

Views: 1

Reply to This

© 2019   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2