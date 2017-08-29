https://musicallyfollowers.org/

Musically Followers - Life is beautiful, for Game Freak. In charge of the series Pokémon since its beginnings, a series that has passed to more than a hundred million copies in the space of two decades, the studio still finds time to produce sets of platforms To pay tribute to his early works. There are also small masterpieces such as Jerry Boy, Magical Taluluto-kun, Pulseman and the excellent Drill Dozer. In 2015, Game Freak even allows a small infidelity to Nintendo by returning to Sega to propose Tembo The Badass Elephant. A game oriented towards the past, can be a little too much.