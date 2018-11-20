erectify ultra Geo", reported recently that the men of the fruit fly "drosophila melanogaster" switched from heterosexuality to homosexuality as the temperature in the lab was improved from 19 to 30 degrees Celsius. They reverted to chasing females as it was lowered. The ideas components of homosexual lambs are different to those of straight lambs, research conducted recently by the Oregon Health & Science University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois, Idaho, revealed. Similar modifications put together between gay men and straight ones in 1995 in Holland and elsewhere.

https://mumybear.org/erectify-ultra/