Vitax Lean Phosphorus is an essential mineral and one of its most important functions is formation of bones and teeth, as it is involved in the regulation of calcium. However in the case of kidney damage, phosphorus builds up in the blood and can lead to osteoporosis as too much blocks absorption of calcium. High levels of phosphorus can also contribute to high blood pressure, which as we have seen is an extreme danger to the kidneys.

https://mumybear.com/vitax-lean/