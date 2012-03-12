https://mumybear.com/summer-keto/

Summer Keto The Cruise phase. The next phase allows the dieter to reintroduce vegetables (except starchy vegetables like potatoes, beans, corn, etc). During the cruise phase the dieter alternates cycles of days that are protein only (like the attack days) and protein and vegetables. I choose three days of protein and vegetables followed three days of protein only. It is possible to alternate daily if you prefer. You can expect to lose around 2-3lb a week, eating as much as you want and due to the high protein content never feel hungry. The lack of hunger and food-cravings is remarkable!

