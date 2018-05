Summer Keto However, with most diets, this pleasant feeling of relief doesn't last long. This is simply because the sensation of relief is replaced with feeling hungry all the time and craving your old meals, treats and snacks.The Dukan diet is a low hunger diet. Not only do you feel less hungry than you do on other diets (simply because high-protein diets are more filling) but you actually crave other foods much less often.

https://mumybear.com/summer-keto/