Simply Flawless Remember, when using your cast iron cookware the temperature gauge on your stove should always be at low to medium heat. This low heat has its advantages. First, using rice as the example, it allows the rice to cook evenly as the cookware absorbs the heat. The second advantage of the medium heat is it is a big energy saver. Now who can't use an energy saving tip? Outside the fact that using this pot results in delicious rice that is second to none, it also is a big money saver.

https://mumybear.com/simply-flawless/