Nutralu Garcinia South Africa No bread, rice or tortillas for lunch! You can only take a bowl of soup that is made up of some green leafy vegetables. It is important to include only vegetables rich in vitamins and minerals. Pumpkin, cabbage, yams, broccoli, chickpeas and peas are ideal vegetables for a 500-calorie lunch menu. If your heart desires meat, then you can eat boiled Nutralu Garcinia South Africa fish or chicken without adding oil and salt. The amount of protein that is required for your body can easily be enough with the help of these low calorie foods. You can also eat some salads made from raw vegetables.

https://mumybear.com/nutralu-garcinia-south-Africa/