Natural Keto Calorie shifting helps you to lose weight not by starving yourself, but to keep your metabolism high in order for you to burn more fat at a faster rate. You also do not skip entire food groups depriving you of nutrients which is unhealthy, and will result in really bad rebound weight gain once you start eating normally. Treat your body better, lose weight but in a healthy way.

https://mumybear.com/natural-keto/