Losing Control of Bladder During pregnancy a great deal of stress is being placed on your internal organs and muscles. Internal muscles and other support tissues for your bladder has been stretched and weakened. Your bladder is not being supported as it should be and problems will result. Incontinence, bladder infections, skin irritations and urine that smell bad are some of the problems associated with poor bladder support.https://mumybear.com/losing-control-of-bladder/