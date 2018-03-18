Hot Body Secrets Also during this time you will begin to eliminate fruits. This is when people begin to see the largest amount of weight loss. This large weight loss will continue into the second step of the diet which is known as phase this is when you will begin to allow fruits and healthy whole grains back into your life. During this phase you will continue to lose weight. This step in the diet does not have a specified time but for as long as you want to lose weight you can continue in phase two.

https://mumybear.com/hot-body-secrets/