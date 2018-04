Day Ketosis Diet Also, while they have been promoted by others through the elimination of certain food (e.g. the Carbohydrate Addicts Diets), others have recommended their diets to be based on an individual's blood type (e.g. Eat Right for Your Type). Furthermore, there are others today which are being promoted by celebrities and even named after well-known places associated with fame and thinness.

https://mumybear.com/day-ketosis-diet/