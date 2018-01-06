American CBD Oil The hemp plant is one of the most versatile environmentally friendly plants in the world. Each part of the plant - outer stem, inner stem, seed core, seed coat and leaves - is used for the production of textiles, paper, food, medicines, building materials, paints, detergents, oil, ink and fuel. Unlike other crops, hemp can grow in most climates, in most soil conditions, without fertilizers and without pesticides. It grows fast, enriches the soil, fights the weeds, creates more oxygen than any other plant and is biodegradable.

https://mumybear.com/american-cbd-oil/