PureFit Keto Another of the great benefits of olive oil is found in oleic acid, a type of monounsaturated fat, whose action benefits the blood vessels, since it helps in the important mission of lowering the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL), at the same time which increases the good cholesterol (HDL). "The replacement of saturated fats with unsaturated fats in the diet helps maintain normal levels of blood cholesterol, both oleic acid and omega3 are unsaturated fats," explains Dr. Plaza; who adds that, "to reduce cardiovascular risk and generally improve health, it is advisable to return to the old customs of the Mediterranean diet and use olive oil as the main fat in our diet."

https://laughwithsunchips.com/purefit-keto/