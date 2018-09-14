PureFit Keto Precisely olive oil acquires a leading role in the prevention of arteriosclerosis and also as a controller of blood pressure. "This natural olive juice, considered the liquid gold of our diet, gives us a high nutritional value necessary to follow a balanced and healthy diet, essential for the proper functioning of the main engine of the organism, our heart", highlights Dr. Leandro Plaza , president of the FEC .

Prevention of chronic heart diseases

Apart from being a food high in vitamins and antioxidants, olive oil also stands out because it provides another type of natural compounds. We speak of the so-called carotenes and polyphenols , which are chemical substances found in plants, and are very beneficial to control chronic diseases derived from the cardiovascular system.

https://laughwithsunchips.com/purefit-keto/