https://greenlifenutrition.org/whiten-teeth-naturally/

Whiten Teeth Naturally The secret is Malic acid which removes surface discoloration! Very inexpensive which is one of the best things aside from giving you the white teeth you have always wanted. But where do you find this you ask, its in your everyday strawberry! Combined with baking soda this strawberry paste instantly begins getting rid of, red wine, coffee stains, and every day grim from your teeth. Don't get me wrong this isn't a substitute for a bleaching from your dentist, but it certainly works as well as the over the counter products and for just a fraction on the price.hite teeth, bright smile- these are things that help make us attractive, make us sexy. We pay nearly anything to get it,

