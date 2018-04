Green Life Nutrition What drives you to lose weight anyway? What is your purpose of losing weight? Do you want to lose weight so that you will improve your self confidence? Do you want to lose weight so that you will improve your bearing at work? Do you want to lose weight simply for your spouse? Having an inspiration in mind when you lose weight is very helpful in achieving results. Make sure that you have an underlying reason to lose weight because it can really help you get results.

