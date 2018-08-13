https://goldencondor.org/vita-trim/

Vita Trim One who is drained, constantly fatigued, and who lacks self-fulfillment or one who is focused, energetic, and fulfilled person? I'd say the latter. I'd even venture to say that the focused individual can accomplish more in 8 hours that the drained individual can in 12. Which one are you? I'm sure that your job is high on your priority list, so you'd be doing yourself an injustice by neglecting your health and fitness. You can cut your sick days down to a bare minimum and increase your productivity simply by taking yourself in consideration first before tending to the needs and demands at work. Acknowledge the impact your time has for your "priorities" and leverage some of that time & attention for yourself as you would for the things that are most important to you.

