ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

https://goldencondor.org/vera-slim/

Other studies suggest that levels of testosterone may be linked to cholesterol and body fat in men. In an earlier Vera Slim study conducted in 2008 in Ghent University Hospital, Belgium, researchers concluded that testosterone and body fat may be related to one another because both are partially controlled by the same set of genes. Evidence of this was shown by the simultaneous occurrence of low testosterone levels and high body fat percentage in their subjects. Other research also suggests that decreasing testosterone levels are correlated with elevating cholesterol levels.

https://goldencondor.org/vera-slim/

Views: 1

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2