Because adrafinil has been shown to improve alertness as well as mood, it is sometimes used to treat mental and neurodegenerative disorders. Patients with anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, reviva brain reviews alcohol and drug dependence may benefit from the wakefulness-promoting agent. Why might it work? All of the aforementioned illnesses and disorders have been linked to inattention, low energy, and fatigue. Since adrafinil has been shown to alleviate those symptoms, it stands to reason that it may have a positive effect on a user's mood and mental outlook.



https://goldencondor.org/reviva-brain-reviews