Your eating habits. You daily nutrition will make you lose or gain weight like nothing else. You probably know already a lot about healthy eating. Regal keto Don't make it complicated though- simple measures like omitting all starchy foods (bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, etc.) and substituting them with low calorie vegetables like broccoli, spinach or cauliflower can reduce your calorie consumption at several hundred calories a day. And you know that breading, frying or generally: all cooking methods requiring more than a table spoon of oil are not good for you.

https://goldencondor.org/regal-keto-reviews/