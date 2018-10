Addressing Weight Loss is a complicated issue, what works for one may not work for another. It takes Discipline, and to get Real! You cannot eat Rapid Complete everything! Most of us have Hypothyroidism, we can starve, and never lose a pound. That's a genetic predisposition, most of the time. Absolute Nutrition has Thyrox T3 To T4 TSH, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone.

