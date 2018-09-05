During deep sleep the body heals itself by producing growth hormone that speeds the absorption of nutrients and amino acids to aid the healing of tissues. Lunexia Sleep Aid Deep sleep is crucial for physical renewal, hormonal regulation, and growth. Deep sleep is the part of sleep that our body and brain needs to recover from the day. It's sometimes called delta sleep, after the delta waves the brain generates. Deep sleep is our restorative sleep, during which our bodies repair themselves and are rejuvenated from the wear and tear of the day. Deep sleep is a lot more peaceful and restful.

https://goldencondor.org/lunexia-sleep-aid/