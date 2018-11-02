legendz xl review First you need to know what your maximum minute power (MMP) is. You can get this from a performance or fitness test. Getting this done in a controlled environment with a qualified coach will give you the most accurate readings, but tests can be done from home on a turbo trainer. Once you know your MMP boosting power output is done by completing intervals at close to or above this figure. In order to boost sprint power you need to train in what is known as the supra-maximal zone or higher than your MMP, unfortunately if you aren't using power you are unable to track this zone via heart rate but you should be aiming to be extremely stressed, gasping and sweating heavily.

https://goldencondor.org/legendz-xl-reviews/