Keto x Factor I remember my experience about taking a bath. It was quite the every day thing for mom to say before bed time "Go take your bath, Sonny." "Ok mom". So I filled the tub with water [ no showers in those days] and climbed in like always. On this particular occasion after being in the tub for 20 minutes mom came in. "Well are you not finished with your bath yet?" "Almost mom, I just need to wash my hair and my face". Mom looked amazed "Do you mean you haven't got that far yet?" "Oh yes mom, I always start with the feet, then I work my way up and finally finish with my face."

https://goldencondor.org/keto-x-factor/