Keto Last Card First and foremost, I should tell everyone that bodybuilding is truly a competition against one's self. This means that one must constantly be battling their urges to consume junk food, overeat and skip on workouts. No one else can make you do this. Even a Personal Trainer can only give you a roadmap, but you must follow the path. I knew that I could keep myself from indulging in the non-essentials so I decided to try my hand at the Border States.

https://goldencondor.org/keto-last-card