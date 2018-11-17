https://goldencondor.org/follicle-rx

There are now more modern techniques that are employed. The transplanting of the hair follicles have been evolving for a very long time, but has been modified such that there are no big ugly scars to be seen. Transplantation involves removing follicles from an area referred to as the follicle rx donor site to the area where baldness is evidenced. This area is called the recipient site. A small strip of skin is removed from the donor site on the scalp. The follicles are then divided up individually. The follicles are inserted in sets of 1 to 4 strands, referred to as follicular units. Minoxidil is another treatment that can be used to find baldness. With all these follicle treatments for baldness, there is no reason to have a shiny spot on the head.



