Cute Nicknames In India, the families may give a birth name. After a few years, they may decide to change the birth name to an actual Indian baby name. And, the families would consult their friends and relatives for the best Indian baby names. At the end, they would know the genealogy, meaning, and origin of the baby name. At elementary school, Gogol prefers his given baby name. At four years old, he was too young to know. Growing up in American, he was often teased about his name. He started to hate and wanted to change his name. After hearing about the biography of Nikolai Gogol, Gogol consulted his family to change his name. Then, he managed to chang his name to Nick.

https://cute-nicknames.com